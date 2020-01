The United Kingdom has launched a fresh bid to confiscate “proceeds of loot” in the £117 million worth of properties linked to James Ibori, former governor of Delta state. In 2012, a UK court sentenced Ibori – who governed Delta from 1999 to 2007 – to prison after convicting him of fraud and money laundering...Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Rn2xVR Get More Nigeria Metro News