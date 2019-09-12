Politics ‘3 Killed’ as Students block Convoy of Fayemi’s Wife – Olisa.tv

Two students of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) and a policeman have been reportedly killed in a clash between the police and students.

The protesting students had marched to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) substation in Oye Ekiti, where they vented their anger on Bisi Fayemi, first …

