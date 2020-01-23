Metro ‘Air force allowed Boko Haram operate freely’– Garkida residents speak on attack - Nairaland

Some residents of Garkida, Adamawa state and Korongilum, Borno state, have alleged that Nigerian air force (NAF) fighter jets refused to open fire on suspected Boko Haram insurgents when they attacked their communities.

Last Tuesday, the insurgents attacked Koriongilum burning many houses, and three days later, they attacked Garkida killing many people.

Some residents who spoke with TheCable at the weekend said NAF authorities were informed on time about the attacks but that they did not know why the insurgents were allowed to have their way while air force fighter jets hovered above them.

