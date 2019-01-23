Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, says the 36 state governors will work towards the successful reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Yari, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), made the comment on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of a group known as ‘Forward With Buhari …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2R7Mfhg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Yari, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), made the comment on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of a group known as ‘Forward With Buhari …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2R7Mfhg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]