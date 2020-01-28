Politics ‘Amotekun has biblical origin'- MURIC demands rebranding of security outfit - The Cable

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has asked governors of the south-west to rebrand Amotekun.

The Western Nigeria Security Network is code-named Amotekun, Yoruba word for leopard.

In a statement on Monday, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC’s director, said Amotekun has its origin in the Bible, and it would not be possible for Muslims to be a part of it.

MURIC wants the Leopard to change its spots.
 
