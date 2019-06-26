The Chief Executive Officer of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma, has described a warrant of arrest against him as an “abuse of process.” Innoson has therefore filed a notice of appeal and motion for stay of execution against the order.
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday issued …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2RBY4hO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday issued …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2RBY4hO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]