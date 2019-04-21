Politics ‘Atiku is not coming anywhere’ – Keyamo mocks former Vice President’s supporters – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, has mocked supporters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo said that those believing that Atiku would defeat President Buhari at the tribunal and take over power have been deceived. Members …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PkRzP4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[6]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top