Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, has mocked supporters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Keyamo said that those believing that Atiku would defeat President Buhari at the tribunal and take over power have been deceived. Members …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PkRzP4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Keyamo said that those believing that Atiku would defeat President Buhari at the tribunal and take over power have been deceived. Members …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PkRzP4
Get More Nigeria Political News