The family of former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has debunked news of his death trending on the social media.
A statement by his spokesmen Kassim Afegbua said the news on IBB’s alleged death was fake and misleading....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2S2iUJr
Get More Nigeria Political News
A statement by his spokesmen Kassim Afegbua said the news on IBB’s alleged death was fake and misleading....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2S2iUJr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]