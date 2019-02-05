Metro ‘Bandits’ kill Senator Marafa’s sister, abduct her husband - thecable

Suspected bandits have killed Ade Marafa, elder sister of Kabir Marafa, senator representing Zamfara central, and abducted her husband.

Abubakar Tsafe, an aide to the senator, who confirmed this to TheCable, said the bandits struck at the residence of the senator’s sister located at Ruwan Bore area of Gusau local government area on Tuesday.

The aide said the suspected bandits numbering about 100 set the village ablaze after raiding it.





