Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje of Kano State has accused the leader of the defunct Congress for Progressives (CPC) Alhaji Buba Galadima of suffering from political malfunction.


Ganduje also described Buba Galadima’s claims on Kano state governorship election as baseless and lacking in required merit as well as a claim coming from a dysfunctional politician.

Galadima, had yesterday said the Supreme Court verdict that removed Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state should not exonerate Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje of Kano state due to what he considered similar incidence .


