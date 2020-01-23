Tukur Buratai, the chief of army staff, says President Muhammadu Buhari should not be pushed into sacking his service chiefs “because he knows where the problems are”.
There have been calls by federal lawmakers and other Nigerians on the president to sack the service chiefs following what appears …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2u0t7w8
Get More Nigeria Political News
There have been calls by federal lawmakers and other Nigerians on the president to sack the service chiefs following what appears …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2u0t7w8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]