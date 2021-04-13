  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro ‘Buhari Rejected Scholarship List Because No Northerner On It’ – First Class Graduate – Sahara Reporters


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad

Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner | Sahara Reporters

First-class graduates of institutions across Nigeria were shortlisted to take the Presidential Special Scholarship (PRESSID) designed by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari kicked against the list because he considered it as an agenda of the South.
saharareporters.com saharareporters.com
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Presidency To Extend Buhari’s Stay In UK Amid Protests Over Medical Treatment – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
541
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Aso Rock Cabal Asks Buhari To Place Tinubu On Security Watch List Before 2023 Elections – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
999
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Buhari Has Spent N1.6 Trillion On Non-Functional Refineries In 5 Years— Dino Melaye – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
293
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Buhari Protecting His Regime, Not Nigerians, To Avoid Repeat Of 1985 – Odinkalu – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
269
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Nigerians In UK Protest Buhari Visit – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
752
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top