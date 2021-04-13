Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner | Sahara Reporters
First-class graduates of institutions across Nigeria were shortlisted to take the Presidential Special Scholarship (PRESSID) designed by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari kicked against the list because he considered it as an agenda of the South.
saharareporters.com