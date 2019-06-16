Burna boy and Stefflon Don British rapper, Stefflon Don’s has revealed that she and Burna Boy will be getting married for sure as she calls him her husband during her interview on Beat 1.
The rapper during the interview stated that she’s very …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – http://bit.ly/2Xgazog
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The rapper during the interview stated that she’s very …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – http://bit.ly/2Xgazog
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]