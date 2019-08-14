JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics ‘CBN is not a Ministry’ – Moghalu hits Buhari over Forex Order – Olisa.tv

#1
Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to the apex bank to halt foreign exchange for food importation.

The president on Tuesday told the apex bank not to give a cent to anybody to import food …

kingsley.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2KwBipy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top