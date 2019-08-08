JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics ‘Dictatorship has Dividends’ – Oshiomhole Defends APC – Olisa.tv

#1
Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the concept of dividends of democracy is a mistake as dictatorship also comes with dividends.

Oshimhole said this while fielding questions from journalists after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday....

adams osh.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2MSBroC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top