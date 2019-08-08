Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the concept of dividends of democracy is a mistake as dictatorship also comes with dividends.
Oshimhole said this while fielding questions from journalists after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2MSBroC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oshimhole said this while fielding questions from journalists after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2MSBroC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]