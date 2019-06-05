Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday called out Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for being ‘disrespectful and rude’ after he was seen publicly hugging an emir.
Melaye, senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, took to his Instagram page to call out the governor over the way he greeted …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HUyb9q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Melaye, senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, took to his Instagram page to call out the governor over the way he greeted …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HUyb9q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]