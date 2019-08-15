JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment ‘Don’t let anyone kill you in the name of love’ – ex-beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi warns women – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Ex-beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi has advised women not to let ”anyone kill them all in the name of love.”

The mother of one who is married to footballer Emmanuel Emenike shared the said advise on her Instagram story last night....

iheoma.jpg

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31BRhs0

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top