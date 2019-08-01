Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro ‘Don’t put unnecessary pressure on me’ — randy UNILAG lecturer breaks silence - Nairaland

#1
Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer of the University of Lagos, who was caught on camera soliciting sex from an “admission seeker”, has vowed not to bow to the pressure of commenting on the situation.

Speaking with PUNCH, the lecturer who was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover BBC reporter said making any comment would translate to running foul of UNILAG laws.


unilag lecturer.PNG


read more
 
[28]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top