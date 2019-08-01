Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer of the University of Lagos, who was caught on camera soliciting sex from an “admission seeker”, has vowed not to bow to the pressure of commenting on the situation.
Speaking with PUNCH, the lecturer who was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover BBC reporter said making any comment would translate to running foul of UNILAG laws.
read more
Speaking with PUNCH, the lecturer who was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover BBC reporter said making any comment would translate to running foul of UNILAG laws.
read more