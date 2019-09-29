Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics ‘DSS Lied About Not Receiving Court Order To Release Sowore’ – Femi Falana – The Trent

#1
Femi Falana, the lawyer representing the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to a claim by the State Security Service , SSS, that it was not served with copies of the order directing the release of the publisher. In a telephone interview …

femi.JPG

Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2myYP01

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top