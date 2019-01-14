Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is not under investigation in Nigeria, the chief operating officer of South Africa’s Nedbank, which owns 21 percent of the Togo-based lender, said at the weekend.
A newspaper report that Nedbank’s West African associate was subject to an investigation by Nigeria’s accountancy …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Ci3Uxw
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A newspaper report that Nedbank’s West African associate was subject to an investigation by Nigeria’s accountancy …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Ci3Uxw
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]