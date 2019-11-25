Entertainment ‘Frozen 2’ Rakes in a Shocking $350M Globally – Olisa.tv

#1
THR is reporting that Frozen 2 made a triumphant return to the big screen over the weekend, raking in a record $127 million in the U.S. and $223.3 million overseas from 37 markets for a massive worldwide start, totalling $350.2 million.

It is the No. 1 global debut ever for an animated …

frozen.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2KQ5JXy

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top