Entertainment ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star, Kit Harington ‘Jon Snow’ Checks Into Rehab – Nairaland

#1
Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington, has reportedly checked into a rehab for stress and alcohol, according to a report from Page Six.

It was gathered that Kit Harington checked into the rehab, a few weeks before the show’s ending on May 19. While sources claimed that the ending of Game of Thrones …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2JGW2Md

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top