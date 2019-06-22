advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics ‘Go get them’, Buhari charges Super Eagles – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
As the Super Eagles file out in their first match against Burundi Saturday, in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019), holding in Egypt, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged them to play every match for the honour of motherland. In a press statement on Saturday, the President …

BUHA.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2L2dA5c
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top