'God deserves money' — Mbaka hits back at critics

Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, says God deserves money.

He said this in reaction to criticisms that trailed his attack on some influential politicians who allegedly refused to donate to his church. The priest had said Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), …



