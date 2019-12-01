Boris Johnson, the British prime minister has on Thursday, November 28, 2019, been accused of profiling Nigerians as greedy and materialistic.
Johnson is leading the British Conservative party into a general election, which is set to hold on December 12, 2019....
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Y2uIw9
Get more World News
Johnson is leading the British Conservative party into a general election, which is set to hold on December 12, 2019....
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Y2uIw9
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]