General Health ‘Ground-breaking’ diabetes insulin drug – BBC News

#1
A "ground-breaking" drug that helps people with diabetes re-grow insulin-making cells has been developed. About 19,000 people live with Type 1 of the condition in Wales and 90% have less than 5% of these cells left.

This means they have to inject insulin but it is hoped the new drug will mean patients may not have to in the future.…



Read more via BBC News https://ift.tt/2x0Gzyj
 
Last edited by a moderator:
