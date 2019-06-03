Media personality Betty Irabor has taken to social media to dish out some words of advice for people battling depression.
The Genevieve Magazine boss who recently revealed that she once was suicidal, advised that those battling depression get help as getting married, pregnant or buying material things, can’t make them feel …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KnxQxG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Genevieve Magazine boss who recently revealed that she once was suicidal, advised that those battling depression get help as getting married, pregnant or buying material things, can’t make them feel …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KnxQxG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]