The news currently trending on Twitter is all about the Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea who produced 11 amazing saves to deny Tottenham a goal in Man U’s away win over Tottenham.
De Gea made saves with his hands, legs and everything he could use, which made …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2M9rbWJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
De Gea made saves with his hands, legs and everything he could use, which made …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2M9rbWJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]