Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha and Hamza Koudeih, his associate, is a landmark achievement.
Mompha was arrested in Abuja on October 18 while Koudeih was arrested in Lagos state on Tuesday.
Mompha and Koudeih are alleged to have been involved in internet-related fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.
