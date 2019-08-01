Metro ‘He operates 51 Nigerian bank accounts’ — Magu says Mompha’s arrest an achievement - The Cable

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha and Hamza Koudeih, his associate, is a landmark achievement.

Mompha was arrested in Abuja on October 18 while Koudeih was arrested in Lagos state on Tuesday.

Mompha and Koudeih are alleged to have been involved in internet-related fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.

