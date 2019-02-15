Twenty-four-year-old Miss Favour Friday has finally decided to open up on how she was caught in the web of the men who pinned her down and inserted pepper into her private parts.
Favour, who is from Rivers State, said she had been living in Benin since …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DLcp50
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Favour, who is from Rivers State, said she had been living in Benin since …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DLcp50
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]