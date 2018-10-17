Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has explained that he escaped being assassinated at midnight through earlier hints he got while in his village.
Speaking through order 14 of the Senate rules on Tuesday, October 16, 2018,he said, a detachment of anti-robbery squad and Mobile …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2CPqAb5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Speaking through order 14 of the Senate rules on Tuesday, October 16, 2018,he said, a detachment of anti-robbery squad and Mobile …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2CPqAb5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]