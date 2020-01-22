In its bid for an effective takeoff of the regional security outfit, Amotekun, the South-West is not only faced with opposition from external forces, according to Ondo State Governor and Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RxJYy0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RxJYy0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]