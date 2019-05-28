Politics ‘How Saraki, Dogara hurt Nigerians thinking it’s me’ – Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he rated the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara very low in terms of patriotism.

Buhari, who said he passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the National Assembly, said they hurt …



