Politics ‘I’ll teach you a lesson you will never forget’ — Buhari replies Obasanjo | The Cable

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to teach ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo “and his co-travellers” a political lesson they will never forget.

In a statement which Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, issued on his behalf, Buhari accused the former president of being hostile to leaders he has no control over.


Read more - https://www.thecable.ng/ill-teach-y...eplies-obasanjo/amp?__twitter_impression=true
 
