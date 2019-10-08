Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports ‘I’m an Arsenal man’ – Wenger admits rejecting offers to coach Premier League clubs – Goal.com

#1
The French tactician’s connection to his former team prevented him from getting a job in England’s top flight

Arsene Wenger has revealed he turned down a number of offers to coach in the Premier League because of his bond with Arsenal. …

wenger.JPG

read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2OsyrjN

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top