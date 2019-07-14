Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has demanded for RUGA Cattle settlement from President Muhammadu Buhari. Melaye made his demand after announcing that he is now a member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and deserves a share of the Ruga settlement. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O9YWfx
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O9YWfx
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[92]