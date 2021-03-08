Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
'I’m proud to have selected you as my running mate’, Buhari celebrates Osinbajo at 64 - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is proud to have chosen Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate in 2015. Buhari said this in a congratulatory message to celebrate the vice-president’s 64th birthday. According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari described Osinbajo as “a...
www.newtelegraphng.com