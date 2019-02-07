World ‘I’m suing my parents for giving birth to me’ – BBC News

#1
A 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent.

Mumbai businessman Raphael Samuel told the BBC that it’s wrong to bring children into the world because they then have to put up with lifelong suffering. Mr Samuel, …



