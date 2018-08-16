D’Tigers guard, Ikechukwu Nwamu has set his sight on learning as much as possible from the experienced members of the squad as they prepare for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers starting on Friday.
A member of the 2017 Afrobasket silver medal-winning side while speaking on …
read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2NyGdZs
Get More Nigeria Sports News
A member of the 2017 Afrobasket silver medal-winning side while speaking on …
read more via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2NyGdZs
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]