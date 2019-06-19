Politics ‘I bear no Grudge against Ganduje’ – Sanusi – Olisa.tv

#1
Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, says the emirate council under him holds no grudge against Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state.

Sanusi made the remarks when members of the Kano state assembly paid him a courtesy visit at his palace on Tuesday. The emir reportedly opposed Ganduje’s reelection …

ganduje news.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2XlF3p0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top