JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics ‘I Can’t Be A Deputy Governor’ – Senator Dino Melaye – Nairaland

#1
The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has denied that he wanted to serve as the deputy governor to a former governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada.

In a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, the senator stated that the information was meant stop the …

dino.JPG

Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2zu7zqU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top