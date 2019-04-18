Sports ‘I Can’t Take on Messi Alone’ – Van Dijk Warns Liverpool Teammates – Olisa.tv

#1
World most expensive defender, Virgil van Dijk, has said he will not face a personal duel against Lionel Messi when Liverpool take on Barcelona in a Champions League semifinal blockbuster.

Van Dijk is in contention for player of the year awards in England thanks to his transformative effect on …



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Xun7VL

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top