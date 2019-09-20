Politics ‘I don’t have pillow talk with my husband’ — Aisha Buhari reveals why she keeps ‘talking’ - The Cable

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says she does not have intimate conversations in bed with her husband owing to a lack of time.

She said it is the reason she keeps ”talking”.

Speaking when she featured on Journalists Hangout, a programme on Television Continental (TVC), the first lady said this is so because they are busy tending to national issues.



