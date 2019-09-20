Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says she does not have intimate conversations in bed with her husband owing to a lack of time.
She said it is the reason she keeps ”talking”.
Speaking when she featured on Journalists Hangout, a programme on Television Continental (TVC), the first lady said this is so because they are busy tending to national issues.
read more
She said it is the reason she keeps ”talking”.
Speaking when she featured on Journalists Hangout, a programme on Television Continental (TVC), the first lady said this is so because they are busy tending to national issues.
read more