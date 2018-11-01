Cristiano Ronaldo admits he has plenty of contenders capable of taking his Ballon D’Or crown this year, but doesn’t believe Lionel Messi is one of them.
The Juventus striker is looking to claim his third title in a row...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PxFKHJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Juventus striker is looking to claim his third title in a row...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PxFKHJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[21]