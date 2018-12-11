Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard, has again spoken about being linked with Real Madrid and admitted he does not want to have any regrets at the end of his career. Hazard has previously spoken of how a move to the Bernabeu would be a “dream”, fuelling speculation he will soon be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.....
