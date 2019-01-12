Sports ‘I Don’t Want VAR In The Premier League’- Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri – Naijaloaded

#1
Maurizio Sarri has again hit out at the use of video assistant referees, and says he does not want VAR introduced to the Premier League next season.

England’s top division is following in the footsteps of many of its European ...



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Cr0XLd

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top