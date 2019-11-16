Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has backed the Federal Government’s decision to close Nigeria’s land borders.
El-Rufai was a special guest at the graduation of Senior Course Three of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Friday, November 15th said it is unfair for smaller countries …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QpBx9o
Get More Nigeria Political News
El-Rufai was a special guest at the graduation of Senior Course Three of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Friday, November 15th said it is unfair for smaller countries …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QpBx9o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]