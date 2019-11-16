Politics ‘I Fully Support The Closure Of Nigerian Land Borders’ – Governor El-Rufai – Nairaland

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has backed the Federal Government’s decision to close Nigeria’s land borders.

El-Rufai was a special guest at the graduation of Senior Course Three of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Friday, November 15th said it is unfair for smaller countries …

