Entertainment ‘I Have Kissed Over 200 Actresses On Movie Sets’ – Jim Iyke – Nairaland

#1
Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has revealed that he has kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise to many.

Jimi Iyke once confessed that he had kissed not less than 200 actresses while on different movie sets said he has a habit of kissing …



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yWjXQH

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top