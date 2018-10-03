Instagram user told Yoruba upcoming actress, Nkechi Blessing that she has never watched any of her movies, Nkechi Blessing waste no time as she fires back with an epic reply.
IG wrote; Have never watched ur movie Blessing reply; Not my fault you don’t have a TV....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QXKh3v
