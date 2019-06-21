A 23-year-old man, John Joshua, of Zazzaga village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour.
Joshua stabbed Yohanna Ali of the same address to death, following a misunderstanding between the deceased and his father, Umar Parage, of Zazzaga. Joshua was …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2x93ozG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Joshua stabbed Yohanna Ali of the same address to death, following a misunderstanding between the deceased and his father, Umar Parage, of Zazzaga. Joshua was …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2x93ozG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]