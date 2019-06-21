advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro ‘I killed my neighbour for disrespecting my father’ – Newtelegraph

#1
A 23-year-old man, John Joshua, of Zazzaga village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour.

Joshua stabbed Yohanna Ali of the same address to death, following a misunderstanding between the deceased and his father, Umar Parage, of Zazzaga. Joshua was …

joshua.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2x93ozG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top